This is superb. Sony Pictures has released a wonderful near 30-minute-long documentary feature titled ‘A Love Letter To Making Movies’, a featurette based around Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and it is glorious.

Featuring interviews with all the players and those involved with OUATIH, including Tarantino himself, the film is a wonderful insight into the movies and the making of this stunning piece of work. This is completely separate from the assortment of bonus feature documentaries on the recent home release of Tarantino’s 9th film and features some previously unseen interviews.

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood has been a thunderous success for Sony and is nominated for multiple BAFTAs this coming weekend and Oscars (which are dished out in just under two weeks).

You can watch ‘A Love Letter To Making Movies’ in its entirety below.