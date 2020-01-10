Pin 2 Shares

Here’s a trailer for a film that I totally hadn’t heard about prior to receiving the alert email. Spycies will land in cinemas later in the year.

Special agent Vladimir is the Secret Service’s top spy, but he’s not so good at obeying orders. Following a reckless mission, the maverick agent is sent on a disciplinary assignment to a remote off-shore platform to guard a top-secret cargo… with only timid rookie Hector for company.

But when a gang of mysterious figures break into the platform and steal the mysterious consignment, the pair must embark on a thrilling undercover mission to find the stolen goods, redeem themselves as spies, and save the world from the brink of extinction.

You can check out the trailer below and the poster above. The film will be released by Kaleidoscope from 14th February.