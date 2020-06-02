Some sad news for genre fans, but also some good news too. This year’s Arrow Video FrightFest horror festival, which was, as always, set to take place in August, has been postponed. Instead, organisers will extend the programme for their Halloween event at the end of October.

The news was also posted on the fest’s Twitter feed.

Due to the continuing COVID-19 restrictions on social distancing, the traditional 5 day event in August has been regretfully put on hold. Instead, we are planning to expand the traditional all-day Halloween event at the end of October. https://t.co/7XpL3unjFp pic.twitter.com/vfzqoxUjUV — FrightFest (@FrightFest) June 2, 2020

Alan Jones, co-director, said on Tuesday: “Sadly, we won’t be able to come together and celebrate our 21st year in the summer but rest assured, we will make our London Halloween event one to remember. FrightFest has always been about the genre community joining together, not just to embrace films but to demonstrate our unique spirit of supportive closeness”.

Details on dates, venues, films, and ticketing for the Halloween event will be made available in due course.