Lionsgate Home Entertainment has revealed the full home details for Bombshell, which will come to digital on 11th May 2020, and on Blu-ray and DVD 18th May 2020. The film is about women empowerment and the ever-changing climate for women in the workplace.

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow, and Margot Robbie are amongst the cast of the film, alongside Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell, and Allison Janney.

Based on the real scandal, Bombshell is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it.

Here are the planned extras for the release which looks to be limited to a seven-part documentary.

Extras: