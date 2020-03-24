Pin 2 Shares

Netflix just dropped a new trailer for the upcoming buddy-cop comedy Coffee & Kareem which will star Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson. The film is directed by Michael Dowse (Stuber, Goon), and is an action-comedy about forging unexpected bonds, one four-letter insult at a time. The film co-stars Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor and David Alan Grier and will land in April.

While police officer James Coffee (Ed Helms) enjoys his new relationship with Vanessa Manning (Taraji P. Henson), her beloved 12-year-old son Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) plots their break-up. Attempting to scare away his mom’s boyfriend for good, Kareem tries to hire criminal fugitives to take him out but accidentally exposes a secret network of criminal activity, making his family its latest target. To protect Vanessa, Kareem teams up with Coffee — the partner he never wanted — for a dangerous chase across Detroit. From director Michael Dowse (Stuber, Goon), COFFEE & KAREEM is an action-comedy about forging unexpected bonds, one four-letter insult at a time. Co-starring Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor and David Alan Grier.

Watch the trailer below. The date for your diaries is 3rd April.