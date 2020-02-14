Pin 1 Shares

A24 just dropped the debut teaser trailer for David Lowery’s next film, The Green Knight. The film comes to cinemas later in the year with Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, and Joel Edgerton heading up the impressive cast.

Here is the official synopsis:

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men

Lowery is certainly an impressive filmmaker and no two of him films seem to sit in the same genre – his last film was completely different in the retro crime movie The Old Man & The Gun with Robert Redford.

Here’s the trailer for The Green Knight.