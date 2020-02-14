Pin 1 Shares

Sky has released the first look teaser for the second season of hit series Save Me, Save Me Too which comes to the small screen later in the year.

From the producers of Line of Duty, Save Me Too is created and written by Lennie James who reprises his role as Nelly Rowe in the critically acclaimed London-based thriller.

Seventeen months have passed since Nelly Rowe found someone else’s child while searching for his own. Save Me Too is about what Nelly does next. What responsibility he has for the life he saved. How much further he can go in his search for Jody and the gamble he takes when he finds himself at the end of the road. New addition, Lesley Manville joins Stephen Graham, Suranne Jones, Jason Flemyng, Susan Lynch and Adrian Edmondson who all return contributing to the vibrant community viewers came to know and love in the first series.

Save Me Too arrives on Sky on 1st April.

Here’s the trailer.