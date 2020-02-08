Pin 0 Shares

The first trailer has dropped for an interesting-looking TV series Most Dangerous Game with Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz, which will come to the new streamer later in the year.

I’m yet to completely grasp the new Quibi service, but from what I can understand is that the streamer will host new content that is between two and four hours in length, though broken down into ten-minute (or less) release chunks. It goes by the slogan ‘Big Stories, Quick Bites’. Sounds interesting and a little different from what others are offering.

Most Dangerous Game is about a terminally ill man, Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth) who will stop at nothing to bring in some cash to provide for his pregnant wife. Maynard becomes involved in a new game concept with a $24.5 million prize where instead of being the hunter, he is the prey. Also amongst the cast are Billy Burke, Natasha Bordizzo, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Zach Cherry, and Sarah Gadon.

Other series’ to debut on the service include a new version of The Fugitive with Boyd Holbrook and Kiefer Sutherland.

Quibi launches on 5th April.

Here’s the teaser for Most Dangerous Game. See what you think.