Netflix has just released the first look at their upcoming original series Followers which comes to the streamer next month. The Japanese-language series is directed by Mika Ninagawa and is the story of women living in the glamorous city of Tokyo as they struggle with love, careers, and friendship.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Tokyo: a vibrant city full of life, color, ambition and fashion.

A famous and successful fashion photographer Limi Nara (played by Miki Nakatani) has built a career capturing the evolving people and city of present-day Tokyo. She lives her life confidently and showcases her independence in both her career and relationships. Conversely, a young, aspiring actress Natsume Hyakuta (played by Elaiza Ikeda) struggles to find her identity and self confidence which impacts her personal relationships and career as an actress.

The series lands on 27th February. Here’s that new trailer.