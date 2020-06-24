A couple of weeks ago we broke the sad news that this years summer Arrow Video Frightfest would not be happening. Instead, the team announced that their one day October event would be extended. Today however we can share that there will be an August event as a shortened version of the festival will be hosted online. Full details of how it will work, and what films will screen are still to be announced. You can see the full statement from the Frightfest team below:

Arrow Video FrightFest will go virtual over the August Bank Holiday, presenting up to twenty-five films from Friday 28th August to Mon 31st August inclusive.

There will also be additional online content including special guest intros, Q & A’s, and a short film showcase. Plus, some free Live events are at the planning stage. Passes and individual tickets will be available and go on sale early August. The films will be geo-blocked for viewers in the UK.

More details will be announced in the coming weeks, alongside the line-up of films.

Ian Rattray, FrightFest co-director said today: “Although we can’t recreate the special atmosphere of our public gatherings, we hope our online event will go some way to bringing the fans and filmmakers back together, not just to watch some great new films but also to carry on the community spirit that FrightFest is famous for. And, of course, we welcome genre fans who have been unable to attend in person before and who will be joining us for the first time”.

Arrow Video will continue as headline sponsor and Mike Hewitt, Head of Sales & Marketing commented: “We’re incredibly proud to be acting as headline sponsor of the UK’s premiere genre event, FrightFest, for a third year running. In these changing and challenging times, we need to adapt to new ways, and although we are clearly sad that this year’s August event will not be in a physical form, we are really pleased and excited that the team have decided to retain the summer genre festival spirit in a new online format. We hugely look forward to working with the team in making Arrow Video FrightFest Digital Edition a hugely engaging and successful experience this August Bank Holiday.”

Other partners include long-standing Broadcast sponsor Horror Channel, global entertainment outlet Den of Geek and online pop culture retailer Zavvi.

As recently announced, FrightFest is also planning to return to London’s West End in October with an extended Halloween programme.