Netflix and Pearl Studio announced today that newcomer Cathy Ang, Grammy winner Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), newcomer Robert G. Chiu, Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians), John Cho (Searching), Ruthie Ann Miles (All Rise), Emmy nominee Margaret Cho, three-time SAG winner Kimiko Glenn (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Artt Butler and two time Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), will be joining in the voice cast of Glen Keane’s animated film event Over the Moon, coming this Autumn. Christopher Curtis,

The movie will come to the streamer later in the year. Here’s the official synopsis:

Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures. Directed by animation legend Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou, Over the Moon is an exhilarating musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected, and the power of imagination.

You can watch the trailer for the film below.