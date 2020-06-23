The trailer for the upcoming How To Build A Girl, an Amazon Prime Video-bound movie set for release soon, has just been released online. The movie is based on the novel by Caitlin Moran, who also penned the screenplay. Beanie Feldstein, Alfie Allen, Paddy Considine, Chris O’Dowd, Emma Thompson, Sarah Solemani, Laurie Kynaston, Joanna Scanlan, Arinzé Kene, Frank Dillane, Tadhg Murphy, and Ziggy Heath make up the principal cast.

Here’s the official synopsis:

It’s 1993, and there’s only one way for a curvy, bright, funny, working-class sixteen year old (Beanie Feldstein) to break out of her tiny, crowded house in Wolverhampton, and go on the somehow noble sex-quest she desires – to reinvent herself as swashbuckling, top-hat-wearing rock critic Dolly Wilde, and explode all over London. The only question is – was Dolly Wilde the right girl to build?<

Coky Giedroy? (Harlots, The Virgin Queen) directs. The film lands on Amazon Prime from 24th July.

Here’s the new trailer.