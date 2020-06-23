Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for their upcoming epic TV series Foundation. The drama series is based on the internationally revered and award-winning Isaac Asimov novel series of the same name and comes to the screen by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer.

Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

The series will star Jared Harris as Hari Seldon; Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal; Leah Harvey as Salvor; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; and Cassian Bilton as play Brother Dawn.

The series will arrive on the screen in 2021. Here’s your first-look.