Dogwoof has announced that it will release Spaceship Earth on on-demand services from July. The film, directed by Matt Wolf, has already gained some great word of mouth and I can’t wait to check it out myself.

Spaceship Earth is described as a rollicking tale of a group of idealists who, in the early 1990s, self-quarantined themselves in a sealed, artificial bio-sphere for two years. Called “Biosphere 2” the facility was engineered to be a self-contained replica of Earth’s ecosystem, with its own atmosphere, animals, and self-sufficient food chain. Biosphere 2 was a global event, the eight crew were celebrities, what unfolds in Wolf’s engaging tale is the wide gulf between idealism and human nature.

Starting the journey in the 1960s, Wolf uses a wealth of archival footage to illustrate the key characters and teases out the motivations and ideology behind the project. He doesn’t shy away from examining the funding and the accusations of the group being little more than a cult. Spaceship Earth is a timely reminder that there have always been visionaries willing to sacrifice everything to save the world.

You can watch the trailer from its US release below. The film is released on-demand from 10th July.