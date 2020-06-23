Netflix is set to release a collection of short films at the end of this month with Homemade. The film is comprised of a bunch of shorts all shot in isolation by acclaimed filmmakers from around the world.

Confined at home as a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak, filmmakers created personal, moving stories that capture our shared experience of life in quarantine. This is a celebration of the craftsmanship of filmmaking and the enduring power of creativity in the face of a global pandemic

Filmmakers involved include Paolo Sorrentino, Ladj Ly, Rachel Morrison, Naomi Kawase, Nadine Labaki and Khaled Mouzanar, Gurinder Chadha, Ana Lily Amirpour, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Kristen Stewart and Pablo Larrain. The collection will be released on 30th June.

Watch the trailer below.