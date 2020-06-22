So I genuinely didn’t know that there was a Deep Blue Sea 2, let alone a trailer for Deep Blue Sea 3, a trailer for which has just landed through Warner Bros. This one is set for the home formats very soon. The movie actually starts to roll out on the various formats from the end of next month.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Emma Collins, an eminent marine biologist, and her crew have set up a mid-ocean laboratory over a sunken island town in the ocean where they are observing the first known Great White mating area. Unfortunately, the enhanced Bull Sharks that escaped in Deep Blue Sea 2 are also there with their own evolutionary goal: cross-breeding with the bigger, faster Great Whites. The mission’s patron, Richard Lowell, believes that the Bull Sharks contain the key to intelligence enhancement, which he secretly intends to sell for big profits. Now, Emma and her crew are trapped on crumbling stilt houses mere feet over the ocean, caught between predators above and below the water.

Deep Blue Sea 3 will kick off its release schedule in the North American markets from 28th July (digital). No word on further afield as yet, but we’ll keep you posted. Here’s the trailer.