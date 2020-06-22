20th Century Studios has debuted the third trailer for their upcoming action prequel The Kings Man. All being well, this one will land in cinemas in September with tyhe likes of Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance amongst its impressive cast.

Here’s the official synopsis:

As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in “The King’s Man.”

Matthew Vaughn directs. You can check out the new trailer below and the film in cinemas on 16th September.