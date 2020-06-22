We’ve just got hold of the trailer and release information for a premium video on demand release titled Come As You Are, which is set for a debut next month. We love this movie and we’re sure that it will strike a chord with audiences once it finally gets released

Directed by Richard Wong (COLMA: The Musical), the film will be available on Premium Video on Demand from Friday 17th July and released on digital download from 10th August. Originally destined for a wide theatrical release, the film will be made available first on Premium Video on Demand on Curzon Home Cinema, then the following platforms: iTunes, Amazon, Google, Virgin, BT, Rakuten, Talk Talk and Chili TV. Following its first release, the film will be available to download and keep on 10th August and on DVD from 17th August.

Inspired by a true story – three young men with disabilities, played by Grant Rosenmeyer (The Royal Tenenbaums), Hayden Szeto (The Edge of Seventeen) and Ravi Patel (Meet the Patels), flee their overbearing parents for a road trip to a brothel in Montreal, that caters to people with disabilities, in order to lose their virginity and embrace their independence. Academy Award nominee, Gabourey Sidibe (Precious), stars as their jaded nurse driver, Janeane Garofalo (Sweethearts, Mystery Men) and C.S. Lee (Dexter) also star as concerned parents hot on their trail.

You can check out the trailer below. Do seek out this film.