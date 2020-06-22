Here’s the trailer for Hamilton, the filmed version of the international musical sensation that will stream on Disney+ from the beginning of July.

The film is a leap forward in the art of “live capture” which transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way. Combining the best elements of live theatre, film, and streaming, the result is a cinematic stage performance that is a wholly new way to experience Hamilton.

Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, Hamilton features Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

Hamilton hits Disney+ from 3rd July.

Watch the trailer below.