With a release date already set for the U.S. markets, Unhinged, which stars Russell Crowe as a character with some serious road rage, will be one of the first big theatrical releases in the UK once cinemas open in just a matter of days.

The film will land on the big screen in UK cinemas from 17 July through Altitude.

Unhinged takes an ordinary, everyday incident to its most terrifying conclusion in telling the story of a mother (Caren Pistorious) who leans on her horn at the wrong time, to the wrong guy (Crowe). ‘Road rage’ doesn’t begin to describe what he’s about to do to her and everyone she knows.

Directed by Derrick Borte, Unhinged is written by Carl Ellsworth and produced by Lisa Ellzey.

Altitude’s release will follow Solstice Studios’ high-profile release in US cinemas on 10 July. The psychological thriller marks Solstice’s first feature film.

“Altitude are excited to be working with our exhibition partners as they reopen UK and Irish cinemas this Summer with the releases of UNHINGED and BLACK WATER: ABYSS this July,” said the distributor.

Watch the trailer here.