Streaming and rental platform Rakuten TV is to make the feature documentary Anything Is Possible available for free. The new film charting the story of basketball star Serge Ibaka, who currently plays for NBA’s Toronto Raptors. The documentary will be available for free on Rakuten TV from June 25th, across all territories covered by the leading video-on-demand platform, making it available to millions of viewers across Europe.

Anything Is Possible will offer viewers an intimate insight into the life and story of the global basketball star, whose star power is felt on the court and through his ongoing humanitarian work. From his roots growing up in The Congo to achieving his dreams playing basketball across Europe and in the USA, winning the NBA championship in 2019 and launching his own charity foundations, the documentary shines a light on Ibaka’s incredible story as he brings the NBA trophy back home to empower people to believe, anything is possible.

You can watch the trailer below.