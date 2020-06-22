If you’ve ever wondered what it might be like to be in a courtroom during a murder trial then Stéphane Demoustier‘s The Girl with a Bracelet offers an intriguing insight. Told primarily through courtroom scenes, the story follows Lise (Melissa Guers), a young woman on trial for the murder of her best friend. Watching events unfold is Lise’s father, who in addition to uncovering some rather uncomfortable truths about his daughter’s personal life, must also wrestle with whether or not he believes she is capable of murder.

This French language film offers a rather enticing proposition for viewers, placing them into the role of jury member and silent observer. Although we spend a little time at home with Lise, her father, and the rest of the family, the bulk on the narrative is confined to the courtroom. This means that the only information that is given about the crime itself comes via witness testimonies; snippets of evidence ranging from social media clips to potential murder weapons. There are no flashbacks from Lise’s point of view or the like, just simple statements and cross-examinations played out on screen. By telling the story is such a way, the viewer must also decide whether or not Lise is guilty. It’s an uncomfortable and confronting position to be in, but one that encourages the audience to fully interact with what they are seeing. This is one film that you can’t just put on as background noise.

In addition to trying to work out how innocent Lise may or may not be, the audience also finds themselves sympathising for her father. Over the course of the trial various aspects of Lise’s private life are thrown into the spotlight and it makes for rather awkward viewing as we watch a father come to terms with his daughter’s sexual awakening. What this also does though, is add an extra layer of realism to the piece and it’s likely that you’ll find yourself reminding yourself that it’s only a movie.

So as to not detract from the compelling story, director Demoustier avoids too many overt visual flourishes, opting to keep things very natural. His choice of camerawork and editing, even for those scenes outside of the courtroom, enforce a documentary vibe. The camera keeps a respectful distance from the characters for the majority, once more keeping the audience in the permanent role of detached voyeur.

A compelling story and tantalising subject matter make The Girl with a Bracelet a riveting watch. This is one film that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Offering an insight into what goes on during high profile court case, it raises more questions than it answers, but keeps you captivated either way. Certain to encourage debate and reflection upon how well we can ever truly know someone, The Girl with a Bracelet is a film that will stick with you long after viewing.

The Girl with the Bracelet is available exclusively on Curzon Home Cinema from Friday 26th June.