The first trailer for Dave Franco‘s directorial debut The Rental has debuted online. This one starts to roll out from next month and looks pretty good. Amongst the cast is Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White, and Toby Huss.

The official synopsis for the film is as follows: Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light. Dan Stevens and Alison Brie star in this unnerving and sophisticated debut thriller from Dave Franco (NEIGHBORS, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK, THE DISASTER ARTIST).



24th July is the release date in some territories. Watch the trailer below.