Here’s an interesting trailer for a film coming to digital platforms in a month’s time. The film is titled Alice and will be released by Eureka Entertainment at the end of July. The film revolves around a young woman who must adjust when her husband squanders all her money.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Happily married Alice’s (Emilie Piponnier) life is turned upside down when she discovers her husband (Martin Swabey) has spent all their money on prostitutes and they are now a year behind on their mortgage. In a last-ditch bid to support herself and her child, Alice becomes a high-end escort, which challenges her perceptions of life and love. At times bitterly funny but always brutally honest, the film traces Alice’s journey to her own kind of freedom.

The date for your diaries is 24th July. Here’s the trailer.