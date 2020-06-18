Here’s an outstanding new trailer for the upcoming Candyman film from Nia DaCosta. The film is being described as a “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 horror film of the same name that returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighbourhood where the legend began.

The new film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Colman Domingo, and Tony Todd and Vanessa Estelle Williams will both reprise their roles from the 1992 original. DaCosta co-wrote the script with Jordan Peele. We’re expecting something fantastic.

Here’s the official synopsis for the highly anticipated new film.

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), move into a luxury condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him right on a collision course with destiny.

Looking at the release schedule, this one is looking to drop into cinemas from September.

Check out the trailer below.