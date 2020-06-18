Netflix has dropped a trailer for the upcoming Desperados, a new film about the hopeless romantic Wes who, after sending a drunken email, heads to Mexico with her best friends to erase the note before her new love reads it.

Synopsis: A panicked young woman (Nasim Pedrad) and her two best friends (Anna Camp & Sarah Burns) fly to Mexico to delete a ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend. On arrival, they run into her former beau (Lamorne Morris), who soon gets caught up in their frantic scheme. Desperados also stars Robbie Amell and Heather Graham.

Check out the trailer below. This one comes to Netflix on 3rd July.