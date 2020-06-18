A new trailer has been released for Marco Bellocchio’s mafia epic The Traitor, a 2019 Cannes title which comes to cinemas on 24th July. The film stars Pierfrancesco Favino (World War Z, Rush, Angels & Demons) as the real-life informant Tommaso Buscetta who helped to bring down the powerful Cosa Nostra Mafia family in the 1980s, and Maria Fernanda Cândido (Edge of Desire, Terra Nostra) as his loyal wife Cristina.

Here’s the official synopsis.

Based on the true story of the Cosa Nostra in the early 1980’s, the film begins as an all-out war rages between Sicilian mafia bosses over the heroin trade. Tommaso Buscetta (Favino), a made man, flees to hide out in Brazil. Back home, scores are being settled and Buscetta watches from afar as his sons and brother are killed in Palermo, knowing he may be next. Arrested and extradited to Italy by the Brazilian police, Buscetta makes a decision that will change everything for the Mafia: he decides to meet with Judge Giovanni Falcone and betray the eternal vow he made to the Cosa Nostra.

As we said above, The Traitor hits cinemas on 24th July through Modern Films. Here’s the US trailer.