Amazon Prime Video just dropped the new trailer for Hanna season two which hits the online streamer very soon.

Hanna returns with eight, one-hour episodes, and follows the journey of an extraordinary young woman as she evades the relentless pursuit of a sinister government agency and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is. Following her discovery at the end of Season One, Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) now knows she is not the only young woman with unparalleled skill and elite training. The Utrax programme has produced a whole contingent of highly skilled trainees, whose development is about to reach the lethal “second phase.” After their relocation to The Meadows facility, these trainees find their restrictions lifted and glimpse the possibility of a new identity in the outside world. But this apparent freedom will come at a heavy price.

Hanna is an extraordinary girl who has been raised in the forest, evading the relentless pursuit of an off-the-book CIA agent. This series — part high-concept thriller, part coming-of-age drama — follows the girl on her journey as she tries to unearth the truth behind who she is. “Hanna” is based on the 2011 film of the same name that starred Oscar-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan in the title role.

Season two lands from 3rd July. Here’s the new trailer.