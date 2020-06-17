The trailer has just dropped for the upcoming crime movie Arkansas, a feature that boasts a superb cast that includes the likes of Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games franchise), Vince Vaughn (Dragged Across Concrete), John Malkovich (Being John Malkovich), Vivica A.Fox (Kill Bill), Michael Kenneth Williams (Boardwalk Empire, The Wire), Eden Brolin (Yellowstone) and Clark Duke, who also directs.

Based on the best-selling novel from John Brandon, Arkansas is described as a thrilling slice of southern-fried organised crime from debut director Clark Duke (The Office, Hot Tub Time Machine), with a stellar cast including Liam Hemsworth, Vince Vaughn, Vivica A. Fox, John Malkovich, and Michael Kenneth Williams.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Kyle (Liam Hemsworth) and Swin (Clark Duke) live by the orders of mysterious Arkansas-based drug kingpin, Frog (Vince Vaughn), who they’ve never met. Posing as junior park rangers by day, they operate as low-level drug traffickers by night, all under the watchful eye of Frog’s proxies (John Malkovich, Vivica A. Fox).

Swin settles into his day job but, against orders, takes up a relationship with a local woman (Eden Brolin), while Kyle spends his nights trying to discover Frog’s identity. As they begin to grapple for control of the lucrative underworld operation, Swin and Kyle soon find themselves under Frog’s deadly crosshairs. Who will live to survive as the boss of Arkansas’ fierce drug trade?

An official selection for SXSW 2020 with killer performances from its all-star cast, Arkansas weaves together three decades of Deep South drug trafficking to explore the cycle of violence that turns young men into criminals, and old men into legends.

The film lands on Digital Download from 13th July & DVD from the 20th July.

Watch the trailer below.