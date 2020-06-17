Dazzler Media has just dropped the trailer for The Assent, a new supernatural horror movie starring Robert Kazinsky and from writer and director Pearry Reginald Teo (The Evil Inside, The Gene Generation).

Here’s the official synopsis:

In this fresh new horror, single father Joel (Robert Kazinsky, Pacific Rim, Captain Marvel) suspects his young son may be possessed. Struggling with his own mental health, he can’t be sure what’s real, and what exists in his imagination. He is aided by Father Lambert (Peter Jason, Deadwood, They Live) who seeks his own redemption after serving prison time for the death of a child during a failed exorcism. Lambert believes the boy has been marked by the Devil himself and, without intervention, Joel could lose his son forever.

The Assent will arrive on on DVD & Digital Download from 27th July 2020.

Here’s that trailer.