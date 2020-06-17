Netflix has released the trailer for their upcoming series Warrior Nun, the adaptation if the manga novel which will land on the streamer at the beginning of July.

Warrior Nun revolves around a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

Sound great, right?

Warrior Nun will arrive on 2nd July. Here’s the trailer.