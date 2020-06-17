One of the best movies to come out of South Korea in recent years is the zombie apocalypse film Train To Busan, and we’re pleased to say that a sequel is on the way later this year. The movie is titled Train To Busan Presents Peninsula and it looks awesome.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in TRAIN TO BUSAN, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us PENINSULA, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

Release date-wise, it looks like the movie is dropping in various territories from August 2020. We’ll keep you posted.

Check out the trailer below.