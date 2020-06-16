Netflix has dropped the trailer for their upcoming film Nobody Knows I’m Here, a new feature starring Jorge Garcia as Memo Garrido, a lonely former child singer changes forever with the arrival of Marta, who forces him to face his past, giving him an opportunity for redemption. The film comes to the streamer in a week’s time.

Here is the official synopsis:

Memo Garrido was a child artist in the Latin music industry in the early 90’s. Decades later, he lives in seclusion in southern Chile practically cut off from the world. The unexpected appearance of Marta changes his world forever and forces him to face the confusing incident that destroyed his career.

Watch the trailer below. Catch Nobody Knows I’m Here on Netflix from 24th June.