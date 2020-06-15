Netflix has landed the trailer for a new film that they will release on their streaming service very soon, Wasp Network. Edgar Ramírez, Penélope Cruz, Gael García Bernal, Wagner Moura, and Ana de Armas lead out the impressive cast of the movie, which revolves around Cuban spies that infiltrate exile groups in the 1990s to stop terrorism against the island.

The film has been playing at various late-2019 film festivals and we’ve heard good things.

The film hits Netflix at the end of this week. Here’s the official synopsis:

René González (Edgar Rami?rez) is a Cuban pilot who leaves his wife (Penelope Cruz) and young daughter behind in the communist island nation to defect to the United States and begin a new life of freedom in the early 1990s. But René is not the upstart American striver he appears to be. Joining forces with a group of Cuban exiles in South Florida known as the Wasp Network — led by undercover operative Manuel Viramontez a.k.a. Gerardo Hernandez (Gaël García Bernal) — he becomes part of a pro-Castro spy ring tasked with observing and infiltrating Cuban-American terror groups intent upon attacking the socialist republic.

Based on the true story of The Cuban Five — intelligence officers including González who were arrested in Florida in September 1998 and later convicted of espionage and other illegal activities — Wasp Network is described as a gripping and stylish political thriller that wears many faces, bringing together a rogue’s gallery of Cuban nationals and Cuban-American exiles engaged in a complex and deeply nuanced battle of competing ideologies and shifting loyalties.

Watch Wasp Network on Netflix from 19th June. Here’s the trailer.