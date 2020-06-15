Here’s the brand new trailer for an upcoming family comedy titled Think Like A Dog which will come to digital download on 6th July and then DVD on 20th July. The film is about a boy, his dog, and the science project that will change all their lives forever. Josh Duhamel (Transformers franchise), Megan Fox (Transformers franchise), Gabriel Bateman (Child’s Play, Playmobil: The Movie) and Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory, Trolls World Tour) are amomgst the cast.

Here’s the official synopsis courtesy of Lionsgate.

Twelve-year-old whizz-kid Oliver is a tech prodigy who accidentally creates a telepathic connection between him and his furry best friend Henry when his middle school science fair experiment goes awry. The new bond brings Oliver and Henry even closer together, as they join forces to solve problems at school and begin to rekindle his parents (Josh Duhamel, Megan Fox) marriage, with hilarious consequences.

But when a cyber-businessman (Kunal Nayyar) arrives on the scene who will stop at nothing to get hold of the breakthrough technology, Oliver and Henry are going to need the help of a crack team of adorable pooches to save the day…

With fast-paced comedy, adventure and a parade of paw-some pups, Think Like a Dog is the perfect summer holiday treat for the whole family.

Watch the trailer below.