Claire (Kate Micucci) and Paul (Sam Huntington) relocate to Los Angeles to fulfil their dreams, but Claire finds that work in a high-profile marketing firm isn’t easy. At least their apartment is perfect though. It’s in a great location, and is super affordable…it also transpires however, that it’s the suicide ‘spot of choice’ for the local cult. As Claire and Paul decide to stick with their dream house they find themselves drawn to the bizarre Cult of Storsh. Will they be able to resist temptation, or will they succumb to the enigmatic Storsh’s (Taika Waititi) charms.

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss taps into that same strange alluring charm of Dave Made a Maze. Both are indie films that deal with serious issues through the filter of high-concept humour. Dave Made a Maze is arguably way more ‘out there’ in terms of visuals and story-telling devices, but both stories could easily exist within the same universe. Both films focus on the status of a central relationship, but Several Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss goes a little further and looks at both Claire and Paul as individuals. Claire is the dominant one within their relationship, although outside of that she’s meek and timid. Paul is the submissive dependant half of the couple and seems content to drift through his life letting Claire take control. Both are in need of some guidance and they find this within the words of Storsh, which opens them up to becoming more than they were at the start. It’s great to watch each character progress on their own journey, and director Vivieno Caldinelli gives the viewer the opportunity to follow each of them individually and together.

Given some of the dark themes that the film deals with, it’s important that we connect with Claire and Paul. Casting the recognisable, but not overexposed faces, of Kate Micucci (The Big Bang Theory) and Sam Huntington (Detroit Rock City, Being Human US) certainly helps. There’s a familiarity to them without them being so familiar that they become a distraction. It also helps that each are playing variations of their previous roles, albeit with a little more substance to them. The pair work well together on screen and their easy, warm, and open relationship instantly makes the viewer feel as though they’ve known them for years. There’s an odd almost Wayne and Garth, Bill and Ted, vibe to the dynamic – Claire the Wayne / Bill, Paul the Garth / Ted, which also helps the audience align themselves to them immediately.

There’s support from a lot of known faces from a host of comedy works including Silicon Valley‘s Josh Brener, Austin Powers’ Mindy Sterling, and Taiki Waititi amongst others. They all have limited roles as cult members, co-workers, landladies etc., but each performance is entertaining and elevates the comedy elements. Of the supporting cast it is of course Waititi’s Storsh that captures the attention. He’s his usual charismatic self, spurting forth his typical off-kilter brand of New Zealand zingers, and it’s easy to see why his character manifested a cult willing to follow him into death.

It would not be unsurprising for someone to try and accuse Seven Stage to Achieve Eternal Bliss of making light of suicide, and yet that is clearly not the film’s intention. Yes the film pokes fun at the phenomena of cults, and the deaths are played for laughs, but by tackling the subject matter in a more light-hearted manner, it opens the topics up to further debate. Something that is always needed. The world of the story, in addition to the tone of the piece, are so heightened that it’s almost a step away from reality and is thus a safe space to explore these issues. It’s also not the entirety of the story; yes people keep turning up at the apartment to make the transition to the ‘Holy Storsh’, but the film is much more invested in the personal journey’s of Claire and Paul.

Directed by Vivieno Caldinelli, Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss is a fresh breath of comedy air. It’s kooky, zany, wears its heart on its sleeve, and has Taika Waititi as a cult leader – what more do you need to know?

Seven Stages to Acheive Eternal Bliss is out on Digital VOD on Monday 15th June 2020.