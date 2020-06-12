The full trailer for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, the upcoming Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams-led comedy over at Netflix has just landed online. The film, which is directed by Wedding Crashers filmmaker David Dobkin looks an absolute hoot.

Here’s the official synopsis:

When aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.

Also amongst the cast is Pierce Brosnan, who plays Will Ferrell’s character’s father, and also Dan Stevens.

You can watch the new trailer below and catch the film on Netflix from 26th June.