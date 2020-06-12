Here’s the promo for an upcoming digital release, The Big Ugly, which will land on the next month. The film stars Vinnie Jones (Snatch, Gone in 60 Seconds), Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy), and Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange, Halloween). The film is written, directed, and produced by Scott Wiper (The Condemned) with Vinnie Jones also serving as producer. Also starring Nicholas Braun (Succession, How To Be Single), Leven Rambin (The Hunger Games, Percy Jackson: Seas of Monsters), Bruce McGill (Lincoln, National Lampoon’s Animal House), Lenora Crichlow (Fast Girls, Deception) and Joelle Carter (Justified, High Fidelity).

Anglo-American relations go bad in The Big Ugly when London mob bosses invest in a West Virginia oil deal in hopes of laundering dirty money. The film lands on digital from the 24th July through Vertical Entertainment.

Here’s the official synopsis in full:

Neeyln (Vinnie Jones) has always been the loyal enforcer for crime boss Harris (Malcolm McDowell) back in London, taking care of problems and people that disrupt his illicit business. When Harris strikes a deal with an old friend – American oilman Preston (Ron Perlman) – they find themselves in the wild hills of West Virginia. Contracts are signed and the whiskey flows in celebration, but overnight Neelyn’s girlfriend disappears, last seen with Preston’s wayward son Junior. Lines are drawn between family and friends, but nothing will stop Neelyn from getting answers — and retribution.

Check out the trailer below.