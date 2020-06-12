Apple TV+ has debuted the first trailer for Dads, an upcoming documentary from director Bryce Dallas Howard. The film premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival but will premiere on the Apple streaming service in just one week on 19th June.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Dads” is a heartfelt and humorous documentary that celebrates the joys and challenges of parenting in today’s world. Featuring six extraordinary fathers from across the globe, this film offers a firsthand glimpse into the trials and tribulations of modern-day parenting through revealing interviews, rare home-movie footage, viral videos, and hilarious and thoughtful testimonials from some of Hollywood’s funniest celebrities, including Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ron Howard, Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel, Hasan Minaj, Conan O’Brien, Patton Oswalt, Will Smith and more. Making her feature directorial debut, Bryce Dallas Howard also offers an intimate look at the dads in her own family, including remarkable interviews with her late grandfather Rance, her father Ron and her brother Reed.

This looks really good. Can’t wait to see it. Here’s the trailer.