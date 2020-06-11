Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer for a film titled 7500, which is set for the streaming platform in a little over a weeks’ time. Joseph Gordon-Levitt heads up the cast of the movie which is set entirely in one location, the cockpit of a passenger jet traveling from Berlin to Paris. Levitt plays the first officer of the plane, one that is taken by terrorists shortly after take-off. I am liking the set-up of this one.

We have the trailer below, but here’s the full synopsis as provided by Prime Video.

It looks like a routine day at work for Tobias, a soft-spoken young American co-pilot on a flight from Berlin to Paris as he runs through the preflight checklist with Michael, the pilot, and chats with Gökce, his flight-attendant girlfriend. But shortly after takeoff, terrorists armed with makeshift knives suddenly storm the cockpit, seriously wounding Michael and slashing Tobias’ arm. Temporarily managing to fend off the attackers, a terrified Tobias contacts ground control to plan an emergency landing. But when the hijackers kill a passenger and threaten to murder more innocent people if he doesn’t let them back into the cockpit, this ordinary man faces an excruciating test.

Watch the trailer for 7500 below and catch the film on Prime Video from 19th June.