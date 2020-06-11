Hollywood has been showering us with casino movies for decades, from Casino Royale and 21 to Ocean’s Eleven and Croupier. Some of these flicks are true gems are worth watching over and over.

Sometimes it’s the charisma in actors—say Casino (1995), the mind-blowing action in Ocean’s Eleven or the stunning buildings. Whatever it is, don’t you just wish you could have that dreamlike casino experience Hollywood portrays? If that feels like you, consider visiting one of these casinos featured at iconic movies.

The Bellagio

Newer casinos have come and gone, but the Bellagio has remained one of the best filming locations for Hollywood flicks. It was illustriously featured in Ocean’s 11, the 2001 heist film that redefined what an epic casino movie is all about.

Starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon and Andy Garcia, Ocean’s 11 is a blend of top-notch acting, a great script, and phenomenal cinematic editing. It’s well-paced. It’s easy to follow, funny and will keep you on the edge of your seat for two hours.

That said, Ocean’s 11 gives us a peek of the Bellagio splendidly. First off, it features the casino’s floor to reveal seas of slots and elegant poker and blackjack tables. It also gives us a tour of the botanical gardens, the lobby and the lake in front of the casino.

Caesars Palace

Some say it’s the embodiment of Las Vegas—the lavishness, lights, nightspots, restaurants, celebrities and shopping malls. It measures 600,000 square feet, so you can guess how many Caesars can visit the establishment at a go.

Unsurprisingly, Caesars Palace has been featured on several casinos, most notably The Hangover series, Iron Man, Rain Man, and Dreamgirls. In The Hangover, producers featured the casino’s lobby, the check-in desk and the pool.

They didn’t feature the casino’s suite, though. Instead, they recreated it in a studio, probably because of the presence of a tiger as a prop. However, the establishment’s lavish hotel rooms were showed in Rain Man.

As you might have guessed, Caesars Palace is more iconic for its experiences than games.

It offers blackjack, craps, poker and slots.

The Venetian

Caesars Palace was built to let visitors live like Caesar for a brief while. The Venetian, in contrast, gives you a tour to Venice with its Venetian landmarks like St Mark’s Campanile and the Piazza San Marco.

For such a magnificent casino, it’s not surprising The Venetian has appeared on several flicks. First off, it appeared in the original Ocean’s Eleven film. Then it graced our screens when Rowan Atkinson (aka Mr. Bean) starred in his 2001 film, Rat Race. The Venetian also features in Sandra Bullock’s Miss Congeniality 2.

In Rat Race, the Venetian is featured numerously. That’s because the flick also involved the casino’s CEO, who played a big role in organizing a race from Sin City to Silver City, New Mexico. In Miss Congeniality, though, only one suite appears.

CIRCUS, CIRCUS

Designed to provide fun for families, CIRCUS, CIRCUS features a five-acre adventure dome through which everything nice happens. When we say nice, we mean roller coasters, video arcades, foods, acrobats and carnival games.

Surprisingly, the casino doesn’t appear in many films despite its wide range of fun-full activities. It was notably featured in Diamonds and Forever and Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. But that’s it.

In case you're wondering, CIRCUS, CIRCUS, also offers casino games. In fact, it also provides gambling lessons daily.

The Mirage Hotel & Casino

The Mirage Hotel & Casino is one of the most iconic buildings in Las Vegas. You probably remember it from GTA: San Diego as the Visage hotel. Or you might have spotted it on glamorous Las Vegas pictures.

In 1997, it was the filming location of Vegas Vacation, a comedy that starred Chevy Chase and his friends as they did hilariously stupid things. It’s not the most successful films out there. But it offers a glimpse of all the delightful things you can do at the Mirage.

For example, you can swim with dolphins or take selfies with tigers, lions, and leopards.

Better yet, you can awe at the casino’s volcano as it erupts or attend its famous Cirque Du Soleil shows.

And if you’re more of a gambler, visit its casino floor to find bonuses or play slots and card games. You can also visit the sports section, where you could watch live sports games, drink at the bar or sample its exquisite restaurants.

Planet Hollywood

What Happens In Vegas and Somewhere are the two most famous movies shot at Planet Hollywood. It’s a bit surprising that not many casinos have featured at the establishment despite that it was inspired by Hollywood.

That’s probably because Planet Hollywood is more famous for its restaurants than casino floors or family-friendly activities. It’s an excellent place to view movie memorabilia or to stay while in Sin City.

But for a long time, the casino seems to have been losing popularity. You can view its beautiful indoors in both Somewhere and ‘What Happens’. But if you want to have the ultimate fun, take a tour to the casino.

More Casinos

Las Vegas is chock-full with casinos that have cameoed on casinos. Kevin Spacey’s 21, for example, was set at the Red Rock and Riviera Hotel. Swingers featured the Stardust and Fremont whereas Honeymoon in Vegas was filmed at Bally’s Las Vegas.

In other words, most casinos featured in movies you like are still in business. So, if you liked what you saw on the big screen, give them a visit to experience first-hand.