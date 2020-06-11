The Arrow Video Channel just dropped a new trailer for their upcoming releases to their streaming platform, including Jesus Shows You The Way To The Highway, which will arrive this month. The platform is available on Apple TV in the US and on Apple TV and Amazon in the UK.

The plot for Jesus Shows You The Way To The Highway is as follows:

Miguel Llanso’s bonkers mashup of Afro-futurism, Cold War paranoia, the dystopian world of Philip K. Dick, and 60s exploitation cinema, sees two CIA agents enter a virtual reality world to wipe out a virus, encountering killer flies, an Irish-accented Joseph Stalin and Jesus Christ himself. With a star-making performance from unlikely leading man Daniel Tadesse, stop-motion stunt work, Mexican wrestlers and martial arts, coke-snorting super hero Batfro, astonishing and exotic locations, not to mention disguises involving paper masks of top Hollywood actors from the 70s, Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway is bursting with imagination, bristling with inventiveness, and might be the maddest thing ever committed to film.

We have some info on some of the other releases coming to the platform later this month too.

MIND MELTERS COLLECTION

Arrow Video Channel’s themed collection for June, Mind Melters, includes the magnificent Japanese man meets machine sci-fi horror Tetsuo: The Iron Man; the extremely icky body horror classic Society; the ultra-controversial German splatter epic Nekromantik; the eye-popping, boundary-pushing, no-holds-barred We Are the Flesh; the mind-expanding Brain Damage from Basket Case director Frank Henenlotter; and the absolutely head-wrecking cinematic oddity Dave Made a Maze.

Brain Damage – UK/US

We Are The Flesh – UK/US

The Happiness of the Katakuris – UK/US

House – UK/US

House II: The Second Story – US

Tetsuo – The Iron Man – UK/US

Tetsuo II: Body Hammer – US

Sister Street Fighter – UK/US

Microwave Massacre – UK/US

Terra Formars – UK/US

The Stuff – US

Society – UK/US

Ring – US

Basket Case – US

La Grande Bouffe – US

How to Make a Doll – US

The Ghoul – US

The Coming of Sin – US

Horror Express – UK

In the Aftermath – UK

Mega Time Squad – UK

Hell Comes to Frogtown – UK

Return of the Killer Tomatoes – UK

Dave Made a Maze – UK

Schramm – UK

Nekromantik – UK

The Gore Gore Girls – UK

Two Thousand Maniacs – UK

EFFED UP FAMILIES COLLECTION

‘They eff you up, your mum and dad’ – so said the esteemed poet Philip Larkin, who had no doubt been binge-watching some dysfunctional-family horror flicks, like Magnum Force director Ted Post’s indescribably disturbing man-child melodrama from the Seventies, The Baby; Wes Craven’s cannibal classic The Hills Have Eyes, featuring a cave-dwelling clan snacking on passing tourists; or Toys Are Not For Children, a sordid sliver of daddy-issues horror from the American drive-in circuit. June’s Arrow Video Channel themed collection, Effed Up Families, includes all these and many more, including Russian dad-from-hell comedy Why Don’t You Just Die!, Eighties Freudian vengeance slasher Blood Rage, and José Ramón Larraz’s claustrophobic, erotic psychodrama Whirlpool.

The Baby – UK/US

White Fire – UK/US

Whirlpool – UK/US

Dream No Evil – UK/US

The Child – UK/US

Toys Are Not For Children – UK/US

We Are The Flesh – UK/US

The Hills Have Eyes – UK/US

The Hills Have Eyes 2 – US

Why Don’t You Just Die! – UK/US

Dark Water – UK/US

Ring – UK/US

Blood Rage – UK/ US

Watch the new Arrow Video Channel trailer below.