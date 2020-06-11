Artemis Fowl, the wisecracking boy genius at the heart of Eoin Colfer’s acclaimed novels, has had a long and convoluted journey to the big-screen. Even now, Disney’s live-action adaptation isn’t exactly making a grand theatrical arrival. Instead, the debonair criminal mastermind makes his feature debut on Disney+ and with somewhat of a whimper too.

When Artemis Fowl I (Colin Farrell) is taken hostage, his abnormally-intelligent 12-year-old son Artemis Fowl II (Ferdia Shaw) must use his brains to figure out how to rescue his dad – discovering a mythical world in the process. However, to retrieve an all-powerful device that can release his father, Fowl must start a war with the creatures protecting it; as threat looms closer, the Irish youngster is forced to team up with his guardian Butler (Nonso Anozie), a fairy seeking redemption (Lara McDonnell), and a giant dwarf (Josh Gad) to save his family.

Director Kenneth Branagh seems like the perfect filmmaker to tackle Artemis Fowl for Disney, having worked with the studio on several occasions to deliver reliable franchise-starters. He’s no stranger to otherworldly storytelling and literary adaptations either but Fowl is far from the surefire success it should be. The issue with the film is that it’s overly ambitious and there’s a lot to cram in; two of Colfer’s books into a brisk 90-minutes. Colfer had the luxury of exploring his world over 8 stories; instead, the filmmakers shoehorn as much as he can into this first endeavour which results in clunky storytelling that feels trite, overstuffed, and ramshackle. They seem to be so intent on launching a franchise here as well that they forget to tell a cohesive and singular story; this means that characters, ideas, narratives are set up without pay off and it makes for a lacking experience.

Despite this, the cast does what they can with the material – that being said, what they do is not all great. Surprisingly, its newcomers Shaw and McDonnell that give the more memorable performances as Fowl II and Holly Scott. Nonso Anozie is also quite entertaining as super-soldier Butler and the trio have the most enjoyable dynamic. Judi Dench and Josh Gad seem to be in a different film entirely, both doing their best attempts at Christian Bale’s Batman voice in ‘The Dark Knight trilogy’ while Farrell doesn’t have much to do at all. The visuals are great though and the action is occasionally exciting, although this much is to be expected from a Disney title at this point – especially one with a reported budget of $125 million.

There are a lot of creative liberties taken with the source material too; in Colfer’s series, there’s a lot of mystery surrounding the Fowl family – Artemis’ dad, especially. Fowl was often cold and calculated, using his razor-sharp wit to outsmart his opponents in a way that often skewed the young character’s morals and made him more of a stark, ambiguous antihero. But all of that is changed to give a more family-friendly presentation of the character – even Holly Scott and Mulch Diggums who were, at one point, antagonists in the books are allies here. While it’s understandable that Disney wants to make Fowl more of a conventional “protagonist”, these changes detract from what made the books so unique – a dark fantasy that once challenged its young readers reduced to generic blockbuster fare in which the eponymous character was arguably the antagonist of the story. An over-bloated take on a unique story and world brimming with opportunity.

Artemis Fowl is streaming on Disney+ from Friday 12th June.