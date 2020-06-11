To mark the release of Echo In The Canyon, we are taking a look at 10 of the best music documentaries ever made. Echo In The Canyon is available on all major digital platforms now

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story (2009)

This documentary delves into the complicated lives and cinematic legacy of the prolific songwriting duo, The Sherman Brothers, whose music provided the backdrop, as well as standout scenes in classic movies such as Mary Poppins (1964), The Jungle Book (1967) and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968).

Austin To Boston (2015)

This documentary follows a group of artists who embark on a 3,000-mile cross-country tour from Austin to Boston with 5 Volkswagen vans in just 2 weeks. Ben Howard, The Staves, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Bear’s Den are just some of the featured musicians. Organised by Ben Lovett (Mumford & Sons), Kev Jones (Bear’s Den), and producer Ian Grimble, this is a unique film and digital divide among the documentary-style bringing in both worlds of new and old.

Amy (2015)

The artistic life and death of Amy Winehouse at age 27 has been so exhaustively chronicled that we think we know everything about her. Director Asif Kapadia showcases her life in a way that is equally as mesmerizing as it is distressing. The documentary provides an intimate look at the stars triumphs and battles before her untimely passing, which makes for an honourable mark on her legacy.

Searching for Sugar Man (2012)

Searching for Sugar Man is the Swedish–British–Finnish documentary film about a South African cultural phenomenon. Two Cape Town music fans trying to find out whether the rumoured death of American musician Sixto Rodriguez is in fact true and, if not, to discover what had become of him.

Amazing Grace (2019)

Utilising never-before-seen footage taken during the intimate recording of Aretha Franklin’s iconic album. Filmed in Los Angeles New Temple Missionary Baptist Church over two nights, this footage (which took near 50 years to see the light of day) is a true spectacle and showcases Franklin in all her gospel glory.

Oasis: Supersonic (2016)

Take yourself back to 90’s britpop mania as this documentary follows the rise of the Mancunian rock band Oasis. From the producers of Amy, this film brings viewers on the journey from the band’s inception to their overnight success and how the sibling rivalry between two members, Noel and Liam Gallagher, almost cost them everything.

Gaga: Five Foot Two (2017)

Exposing the lengths singer-songwriter Lady Gaga went to (physically, emotionally and mentally) to create and release her 2016 album Joanne, whilst also preparing for the biggest performance in her career: the Super Bowl halftime show, this film gives fans a raw, intimate look in the star’s process.

Buena Vista Social Club (1999)

Directed by Wim Wenders and globally acclaimed on its initial release, Buena Vista Social Club chronicles musician and producer Ry Cooder’s mission to bring together an ensemble of legendary Cuban musicians (all now in their 80s) to record an LP and perform a historic concert at New York’s legendary Carnegie Hall. The film received an Academy Award nomination for “Best Documentary Feature” in 2000.

20 Feet From Stardom (2013)

This Academy–Award-winning film highlights the underdogs of the music industry: backup vocalists. Highlighting the contributions of Judith Hill, Darlene Love and many others and shows how they boosted the careers of some of today’s biggest names in music. The film features archival footage and interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Mick Jagger and Stevie Wonder, to name but a few.

Echo in the Canyon (2018)

Revelling in the history of Laurel Canyon, the neighborhood that inspired and was home to many great musicians of the ’60s, including The Byrds and the Beach Boys. The film celebrates the music and collaborations, as well as how Laurel Canyon’s influence still reverberates today. Tune in for interviews with and performances from David Crosby, Ringo Starr and the last interview ever recorded with, Tom Petty.

