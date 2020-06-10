Here’s the trailer for an interesting-looking film titled Burden, which stars Forest Whitaker, Garrett Hedlund, and Andrea Riseborough. It will land on the digital formats from early next month.

Robbie Brenner (Dallas Buyers Club) produces, Andrew Heckler directs Burden which is described as the shocking, thought-provoking and moving true story of disavowed South Carolina Klansman Mike Burden. Tom Wilkinson, Tess Harper, and Usher round out the cast,

Here’s the official synopsis as provided by Signature Entertainment who are distributing.

When a museum celebrating the Ku Klux Klan opens in a small South Carolina town, the idealistic Reverend Kennedy (Academy Award® winner Forest Whitaker) resolves to do everything in his power to prevent long-simmering racial tensions from boiling over. But the members of Kennedy’s congregation are shocked to discover that his plan includes sheltering Mike Burden (Garrett Hedlund), a Klansman whose relationships with both a single-mother (Andrea Riseborough) and a high-school friend (Usher Raymond) force him to re-examine his long-held beliefs.

Watch the trailer below. The film is yours to own from 6th July.