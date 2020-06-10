Following a successful run on the festival circuit and then on on-demand services, Pablo Larraín’s Ema is set for the physical formats later this month. Mariana Di Girolamo stars alongside Gael García Bernal in the film, which comes to DVD and Blu-ray on 29th June.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Ema (Di Girolamo) is a young dancer in a reggaeton troupe: effortlessly magnetic and dangerously impulsive. Her toxic marriage to older choreographer Gastón (Gael García Bernal) is beyond repair, following a rash decision to hand their adopted child Polo back into the hands of the state. Racked with regret, she sets out on a mission to get her son back, not caring who she’ll need to fight, seduce or destroy to make it happen.

Here’s a look at the box-art. More info on the release as it comes in.