The trailer has landed for upcoming Blumhouse film – which we must admit we knew nothing – You Should Have Left, has debuted online ahead of a release in homes later this month. Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried lead the cast of the Wales-set haunted house movie that Universal Pictures will be releasing on premium on-demand services – it looks pretty darned good.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Theo Conroy (Bacon) is a successful middle-aged man whose marriage to his much younger actress wife, Susanna (Seyfried), is shredding at the seams, frayed by her secretiveness, his jealousy, and the shadow of his past. In an effort to repair their relationship, Theo and Susanna book a vacation at a stunning, remote modern home in the Welsh countryside for themselves and their six-year-old daughter, Ella (Avery Essex). What at first seems like a perfect retreat distorts into a perfect nightmare when Theo’s grasp on reality begins to unravel and he suspects that a sinister force within the house knows more than he or Susanna have revealed, even to each other.

David Koepp directs.

Universal will release the film on digital platforms to rent from 19th June. Here’s that impressive trailer.