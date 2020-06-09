Half a decade after he last stepped behind the camera, Judd Apatow returns to the director’s chair for The King of Staten Island – this time to recount the story of grief-stricken tattoo artist Scott Carlin as he navigates life in New York, inspired by star Pete Davidson’s own life experiences.

Troubled by the passing of his firefighter father when he was 7, now twenty-something Carlin (Davidson) spends his days getting stoned and practicing his sketchy tattoo artistry on his friends. His younger sister Claire (Maude Apatow) has gone off to college while his mother Margie (Marisa Tomei) is looking to bring love back into her life; Scott, however, lacks that same structure – unable to even commit to his childhood sweetheart Kelsey (Bel Powley). But when Margie gets romantically involved with Ray (Bill Burr), who happens to be a firefighter like his father, Scott is forced to grapple with his grief and learn to move on with his life.

Pete’s father, firefighter Scott Davidson, was killed in action responding to the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks. The actor, whose entire comedic persona has been built on turning his experiences into the butt of a joke on Saturday Night Live, mines his life once again for The King of Staten Island – which he co-wrote with Apatow and Dave Sirius. This time, however, he gives audiences a much deeper look into his struggles. While ‘Staten Island’ is funny, that’s to be expected given the talent aboard, it’s the soul-baring approach to grief and loss that makes it stand out – and thanks to Apatow’s ability to walk a tonal tightrope, one that is both witty and melancholic. Much like The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up, it’s a story of male angst; aimless and reckless protagonists are in Apatow’s wheelhouse but it’s the sincerity underpinning the screenplay that elevates The King of Staten Island into the pantheon of great studio comedies. It certainly makes it one of the better films that the filmmaker has directed himself.

Of course, a lot of this is thanks to Davidson. Not only is his script so well-informed, really hitting those emotional beats with such clarity, but it’s also genuinely hilarious too. Anyone familiar with Davidson’s comedic sensibility knows what they’re in for; the jokes are often dark and snappy with a lot of the humour pushing the boundaries as far as they can. The gags are far from offensive but it’s refreshing to see a comedy of this nature go for it with its jokes. And the performer’s whip-smart delivery and quirkiness make it all the more entertaining. He gives a terrific performance; it’s a testament to Davidson’s craft that he can command the screen as well as he does and have such a strong presence in his first major role. He’s joined by a stellar cast who all chew the scenery well – from Tomei to Apatow, Burr, and even Steve Buscemi in a charming appearance. But it’s Carlin’s motley crew of friends, played by Ricky Velez, Moises Arias, and Lou Wilson, that are the standouts from the supporting ensemble – every scene they’re in is just hilarious.

While the mostly plotless film can feel a little too long at 137-minutes, only really taking on a narrative towards the finale, it’s just pleasant to be in the company of Carlin for that time. Hilarious and moving, The King of Staten Island has a lot to offer thanks to an amusing script and some solid execution from Apatow. Davidson is magnetic in the leading role and the whole film is elevated thanks to the integrity and honesty permeating the script. What could have been a cosy, formulaic effort from Apatow feels so much more enthralling and touching as a result. The world feels tactile and real; since so much of it is a reflection of Davidson’s own life, the experiences feel lived in. They’re no doubt given a Hollywood gloss but you can feel someone’s life unfolding before your eyes and it gives The King of Staten Island something many films like this lack: authenticity.

The King of Staten Island is available to rent at home from 12th June.