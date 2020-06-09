If you’re in need of a lockdown pick-me-up then we’ve got just the tonic for you as the lovely folks at Warner Bros UK have just launched the first trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music. The film is of course the long-awaited third film in the Bill & Ted franchise and sees Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves return to play everyone’s favourite air guitarists.

This time around rather than facing down evil robots or passing history, the pair seem to be struggling with their own inability to create the prophesied song that will heal the universe. Having given up on organically producing it, it seems they decide to go for another whirl in that phone booth to steal it from their future selves. Given the state of our current world at the moment we could really do with that song so we’ve got our fingers crossed that it all works out.

From what we glimpse here it seems that bringing in original writer Ed Solomon has meant that the film will stick with what fans have come to expect from the series, which is a definite positive. Add to that the return of William Sadler as Death and the addition of the brilliant Samara Weaving, Bill & Ted Face the Music has the potential to be something rather special. Though in a post John Wick climate, Keanu without facial hair just looks bogus.

The trailer’s release today is no coincidence as 9th June is seen by fans across the globe as Bill & Ted day (69 dude! – makes more sense in American dates). As it’s such a special occasion we’ve also been gifted with a brand new poster which harks back to the magic of the first.

The release is set for 21st August 2020, though given the current pandemic situation this could still change. We’ve waited almost thirty years, I’m sure we can last a couple of additional months if we have to.