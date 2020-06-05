To coincide with its release on digital next week, we have three iTunes codes for The Australian Dream, a feature-length documentary from Dogwoof.

The Australian Dream is a documentary that uses the remarkable and inspirational story of Indigenous AFL legend Adam Goodes as the prism through which to tell a deep and powerful story about race, identity and belonging. The film unpicks the events of the 2013-15 AFL seasons and asks fundamental questions about the nature of racism and discrimination in society today. Walkley award-winning writer Stan Grant and BAFTA award-winning director Daniel Gordon join forces to tell this remarkable story of one of the most decorated and celebrated players in AFL history. A man who remains a cultural hero; the very epitome of resilience and survival, who continues to fight for equality and reconciliation.

To be in with a chance of winning, all that you have to do is answer the question below.

The Australian Dream tells the story of which AFL legend?

a Rafflecopter giveaway



The competition is open to UK entrants only. The first three names out of the hat, chosen at random, with the correct answer which each receive an iTunes code for a copy of The Australian Dream. All winners will be contacted via the email supplied. The editor’s decision is final and there is no cash alternative. The closing date for the contest is 14th June. Good luck.

The Australian Dream will be released digitally on 12th June, with a cast and filmmaker Q&A on the 14th June at 11:30am BST, available to watch live at theaustraliandream.co.uk.